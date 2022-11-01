Kanye West has been restricted by Instagram again

Ye faces fallout from antisemitic comments Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, loses support, business deals as fallout from antisemitic remarks continues 03:21

Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye earlier this year, has again been restricted by Instagram. The rapper posted about the restriction on Parler, the right-leaning social network he has vowed to buy.

"Got kicked off instagram for 30 days," Ye wrote, adding that it was for posting a comment he made about Jewish people to Russell Simmons, the co-founder of Def Jam Records and Phat Farm, a clothing line.

Ye shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and Simmons, in which Simmons urges him to "be the bridge and fight white supremacy." Ye responded with an antisemitic comment.

After sharing that he was restricted from Instagram on Monday, Ye continued to post antisemitic statements on Parler.

In a statement to CBS News, a spokesperson for Meta, Instagram's parent company, confirmed that posts were deleted from Ye's account for violating policies and Instagram had placed a restriction on the account.

"We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DM's," the spokesperson said.

Ye has repeatedly used social media platforms to share antisemitic remarks. He was temporarily restricted from Instagram and Twitter earlier this month.

Following the restrictions, Ye said he would buy Parler, which has become a forum for conservative thought and an alternative to other social media sites.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," Ye said in a statement.

Parlement Technologies, Parler's parent company, said in a statement that Ye "is taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment."

Many people have condemned Ye's comments, and several companies have severed ties with him. Adidas, which is the sole owner of the design rights to Yeezy, terminated their partnership last week. The company said it was expected to take a hit of up to 250 million euros ($246 million) to its net income this year because of the move. Ye's agents at CAA, as well as Gap and Balenciaga, have also ended their relationships with the rapper.

As a result of his terminated partnerships, Ye is no longer a billionaire, Forbes reported.