Jonathan Majors trial set for August

(CNN) — Jonathan Majors will be heading to trial in August.

The Marvel actor appeared at a New York City courthouse on Tuesday for a hearing related to assault and harassment charges brought against him in March by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Judge Rachel S. Pauley has set a trial date in the case for August 3.

Through his attorney, Majors has denied the allegations against him related to an incident in New York City on March 25.

Actor Jonathan Majors appeared at a New York State Supreme Court hearing on June 20. Steven Hirsch/Pool/Reuters

According to the complaint obtained by CNN, Majors is accused of striking a woman "about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear."

It also claims he "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain."

In a statement to CNN on Tuesday, Majors' attorney Priya Chaundhry called the allegations "false" and reiterated that her team has provided investigators video evidence that allegedly exonerates Majors.

"We provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors' innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney," Chaudhry said. "While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we've requested a trial date ASAP."

Majors arrived to the courthouse on Tuesday hand in hand with actress Meagan Good.

He recently starred in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in "Lovecraft Country." He is also slated to star in the title role of the upcoming Marvel film, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."