Jonathan Majors appears in court for domestic violence case

(CNN) -- Actor Jonathan Majors appeared in court virtually on Tuesday for a hearing related to the assault and harassment charges brought against him in March by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

During the morning status conference, the DA provided more information regarding an incident that took place on March 25 between Majors and a female accuser. Previously, the complaint stated that Majors had allegedly struck the woman in her face with an open hand, causing a laceration behind her ear. The complaint now states that the woman also sustained injuries to her arm and hand and that she was allegedly pushed into the side of a vehicle by Majors.

He has denied the allegations.

In a statement to CNN following the hearing, Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry accused prosecutors of racial bias in the case and reiterated that her team has provided investigators video evidence that allegedly exonerates Majors.

"This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims," Chaudhry's statement read in part. "To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors."

CNN has reached out to the DA for comment.

Majors, who recently starred in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp, was reportedly told by Judge Rachel S. Pauley on Tuesday that he must adhere to the full stay away order for protection and have no contact with his accuser.

In addition to his recent high-profile roles, Majors, who was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in HBO's "Lovecraft Country," is slated to star in the title role of the upcoming Marvel film, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."

The next court hearing in this case is scheduled for June 13