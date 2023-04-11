Watch CBS News
Jeremy Renner got a hilarious fake Cameo video from Paul Rudd after snow plow accident

Trailer for Jeremy Renner's docuseries "Rennervations" 02:11

(CNN) -- Paul Rudd tried to lift Jeremy Renner's spirits after a snow plow accident in January left him fighting for his life.

Renner appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday where he revealed that his Marvel Universe co-star made a fake Cameo video wishing him well while he recovered.

"So Rudd, whom I love so much, happened to be in town as well promoting his movie," Renner recalled of his recovery. "He came by a couple of times to the hospital and was always just making my day because he's one of the funniest guys around. Then he sent me a video message. Anybody knows Cameo? Where they can pay money and they get some movie star to say, 'Hey, happy birthday.' So he made a fake Cameo one. I didn't even ask him to. He made a fake one, like I paid him money for a Cameo."

Jeremy Renner, here in 2021, shared a funny story about Paul Rudd on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday.

The video of Rudd played on the late-night show, with the actor saying, "Hey Jerry, I hear you're a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently? Anyway, I just wanted to send this video. It's really from the heart and I hope you're feeling better. Sounds like you are. Apparently, you're a pretty tough guy."

Rudd continued, "Maybe I'll get to meet you one day, and wouldn't that be something? In the meantime, take care and take it easy for a while. And next time, maybe just let the snow melt! Feel better, Jerry!"

Renner, who is currently walking with a cane, has been doing press for his new Disney+ series, "Rennervations." The series debuts Wednesday.

