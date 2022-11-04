Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are interested in buying the Washington Commanders together

Colts owner calls for removal of Dan Snyder Colts owner Jim Irsay believes "there is merit to removing" Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder 04:46

Billionaire businessmen Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are in talks on a possible joint venture.

The Roc Nation founder and Amazon founder are exploring a potential joint bid on the Washington Commanders, two sources with knowledge of the talks told CNN.

It is not clear if the two have yet spoken with Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, the current owners of the NFL team, about the possibility.

Earlier on Thursday, a source with inside knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNN that Bezos was considering buying the team.

On Wednesday, the Snyders said they were exploring a sale of the team and hired Bank of America Securities "to consider potential transactions."

When asked for a comment on the Amazon founder's interest in the team, a spokesperson for the Commanders said, "we are not commenting on who has or has not expressed interest."