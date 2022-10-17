Jay Ellis talks possible ''Top Gun: Maverick'' sequel

Fans may want another "Top Gun" movie, but one of the stars of the latest isn't sure that will happen.

Jay Ellis, who played Lt. Reuben "Payback" Fitch in "Top Gun: Maverick," recently talked to People about it.

"No, I don't think there will be," he said. "What do I know? Maybe there will be. Maybe there will."

If there is a "Top Gun 3," Ellis sounds ready for it.

"I mean, we would all love to work together. We'd love to do it again. We'd love to be with Tom [Cruise] again. We'd love to be in the back F18s again," he said. "So if we're lucky enough to do it again, I'm sure every single one of us would be there."

"Top Gun: Maverick" hit theaters in May and earned more than a billion at the box office worldwide.