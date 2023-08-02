Jason Momoa got snow for his summer birthday

(CNN) — Jason Momoa may be from Honolulu, Hawaii, but he was far from its balmy warmth to celebrate his 44th birthday.

The "Aquaman" star marked his big day on August 1 and posted a video of himself on Instagram getting into a hot tub while it was snowing.

He started off by asking, "What the hell is going on!"

"Never in my life, 44 years, did I ever get in a hot tub and it's snowing baby," Momoa said.

He shared a video of snow-capped islands in another post, saying "one of my favorite places on earth - South Island of New Zealand."

Momoa used it as an opportunity to deliver a message about his passion for ending single-use plastic, which he said was his "birthday wish."

Momoa recently hosted Discovery's "Shark Week." (Discovery and CNN share a parent company.)