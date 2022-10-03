'iHeartRadio music festival night 2 (2022)'

TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

THE MEGA MUSICAL EVENT CONTINUES ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest ("On Air with Ryan Seacrest"), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform includes Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Diplo, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J ft. DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Marcus Mumford, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Pitbull, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, and more! Original airdate 10/8/2022