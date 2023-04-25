Hunter Biden ordered to appear at Arkansas contempt hearing in a paternity-related case

(CNN) -- The judge overseeing an Arkansas paternity case involving Hunter Biden has ordered the president's son to appear in court next Monday.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer ruled Monday that all parties involved in the case must appear for a contempt hearing next week in Batesville, Arkansas.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, shakes hands people in the crowd as he joins President Biden on a walkabout in Dundalk, Ireland, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Patrick Semansky / AP

An Arkansas woman, who is the mother of one of Hunter Biden's children, has accused him of ignoring previous court orders and withholding evidence in the litigation stemming from a paternity dispute. She wants Hunter Biden to be held in contempt and jailed until he complies.

The judge scheduled a hearing for Monday to address these and other issues. Hunter Biden had agreed to pay monthly child support several years ago, but the case is ongoing.

CNN has reached out to Hunter Biden's legal team for comment.