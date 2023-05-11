Humane Society seeing increase in owner surrenders

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is waiving adoption fees through the end of the weekend. They have received an influx in inquiries from pet owners requiring assistance with keeping their pet. Rising rental costs and the associated rising pet fees are causing owners to surrender their animals. The HASS Pet Eviction Calculator predicts more than 18,000 pets are at risk of facing eviction in the next three months in Pierce County.