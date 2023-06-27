Human remains identified as missing actor Julian Sands

AP Top Stories June 27 - AM AP Top Stories June 27 - AM 00:56

(CNN) — British actor Julian Sands, known for his work in shows like "24" and movies like "A Room with a View" and "The Killing Fields," has been found dead after going missing in the San Gabriel mountains in Southern California in January, investigators announced Tuesday.

He was 65.

"The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands."

The actor had been the subject of an ongoing search in the Mt. Baldy area since he failed to return from a hike on January 13.

Julian Sands is pictured here in 2013. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Weather conditions had hindered search efforts in the weeks following his disappearance. Officials announced a renewed effort to locate Sands earlier this month.

Over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search efforts in recent days, supported by two helicopters and drone crews as volunteers searched in "remote areas across Mount Baldy," according to officials.

Human remains were found in the area where they had been searching for Sands last week.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer," his family said in a statement to The Guardian at the time.

Sands loved hiking, according to his family.

"When in LA, the Mt Baldy mountain range was his favourite place, he would go there as often as he could," his brother told UK publication the Craven Herald & Pioneer in January. "Julian liked to say 'I have never had a holiday but I do rest occasionally' - well he's resting now in a place he would truly approve of."

Sands appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows during his career.

His film credits included movies like "Arachnophobia" and "Leaving Las Vegas." He also appeared in TV shows including "Smallville," the Netflix's television series "What/If" and the Peter Capaldi-led drama "Benediction."

"The truth is, once you have been around long enough and have some experience, confidence and independence, there is a tremendous letting go of the things that are intrusive in your career: ambition, narcissism, jealousy, vanity, insecurity," he told The Guardian in a 2018 profile. "You can spend a lot of time trying to stay a young actor. It doesn't allow for emotional maturity. It's infantilising."

Sands was married to journalist and author Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he wed in 1990, according to the profile in The Guardian. The couple shared two children.

Sands also had a son from a previous marriage, the profile said.