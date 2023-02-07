How to watch President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address

Analysis: Biden needs to 'make the case' for Ukraine Analysis: Biden needs to 'make the case' for Ukraine 05:32

(CNN/WUPA) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night at the US Capitol.

His remarks will provide an opportunity to speak to a politically polarized Capitol Hill and nation as his administration faces an uncertain economic picture, renewed calls for police reform, a war in Ukraine, and escalating tensions with China -- all while Democrats and the GOP eye 2024.

President Joe Biden walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, after returning from a weekend at Camp David in Maryland. Susan Walsh / AP

Biden's address to Congress, roughly at the halfway point of his term, comes after Republicans regained control of the House chamber, meaning new Speaker Kevin McCarthy will share the dais with Vice President Kamala Harris and sit directly behind the president.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch Biden's speech.

What time is the President's speech?

Biden will deliver his remarks at 9 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch it?

CNN's coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican response will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android on Tuesday, 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. ET.

CBS News coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican response will be anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell. It will be carried live on CBSNews.com, on the CBSNews app, on Pluto TV, and on Paramount+. You can also watch full CBS News coverage on your CBS station.

Who is delivering the Republican response?

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to Biden's address.

Sanders gained national prominence when she served as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, but she was no stranger to politics with her father, Republican Mike Huckabee, serving as governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007. She made history last year as the first woman elected as governor of Arkansas.

Sanders expressed gratitude last week for the opportunity to give her party's response and "contrast the GOP's optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats."