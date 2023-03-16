Honoring Women's History Month with longtime Seattle musician Carrie Akre
SEATTLE, March 15, 2023 - Seattle musician Carrie Akre has fronted the bands Hammerbox, Goodness, The Rockfords and is a solo artist. She's been making history with her iconic voice and ability to command the stage since the days of Seattle grunge. She not only has a very successful career as a professional musician, but now she's finding new ways to impact her community.
