High school students learn to code, build free websites for local businesses

SEATTLE, February 16, 2023 - An Emerald City program is using tech to give teens valuable skills while empowering the community.

2020 turned life on its head for students and small businesses.

"School was shut down," said Robert Jones, the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle's senior director of workforce and education. "Some of the smaller businesses didn't have that presence online, didn't have a way to reach folks who could not get out."

As digital tools became increasingly critical, Jones hatched a plan with the City of Seattle to teach kids how to code.

"I just kind of lit up. They were like, 'you know, is this something that you are willing to do?' And I'm like, 'yes, yes, times two,'" Jones said.

Two years later, the ULMS Youth Web Design Program has shown dozens of students everything they need to build a professional-grade online presence, and put their skills to good use creating free websites for 56 local businesses so far.

"The types of businesses that we've served is anywhere from restaurants, to food trucks, to hair salons, daycares." Jones continued, "what we've gotten back is that they love it, they love to have an online presence, they love the way the website looks, they're just ecstatic about it."

"When I was doing the work, I kind of felt pretty passionate about it," said Lumi Gidey, a senior at Garfield High School. "I was like, 'oh yeah, I like this, designing and helping others.'"

Gidey feels the program hasn't just opened the door to a career in tech, it's given him the confidence to work with people in high places.

"When you hear 'business owner,' you think, 'oh, high up,' you know, you think of someone that's going to be maybe a little bit stuck up. But when you meet with them, it's like, 'oh, they're just regular people.' You know, I think that actually was the biggest skill I kind of learned," Gidey said.

The experience, also rewarding for instructors like Kyle Johnson. He's the co-founder of AVELA, an organization focusing on increasing electronic literacy and access for students in underserved communities.

"It's super cool, especially when I'm walking around down in the Central District, and I'm seeing a business that we made a website for, and I'm like, 'they've got no idea who I am,' because it's the students, right, that are getting all the credit for their work," said Johnson.

Jones shares ULMS is searching for more businesses to participate in the Youth Web Design Program. You can learn how to apply by following this link.