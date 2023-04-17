Watch CBS News
Hearing loss linked to further progression of dementia, Alzheimer's

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

A pre-disposition to dementia or Alzheimer's can be made worse through hearing loss.
SEATTLE, April 16, 2023 - Hearing loss can prevent people from socializing and Audiologist Suzanne Jackson says the best way to combat hearing loss is by using hearing aides. When people can't hear the world around them they tend to isolate, and by less human interaction this can further progress dementia or Alzheimer's disease for those with a predisposition. 

