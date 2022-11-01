Halloween's spookiest mammals are keeping the local environment healthy

SEATTLE - Bats tend to get extra attention on Halloween, but experts here in Washington say they're far from monsters, and in fact, actually kind of cute.

"It's quite an interesting phenomenon to me that people are so scared of bats," said bat researcher Sharlene Santana, a UW professor and curator of mammals at the Burke Museum. "My main guess is that it's because they are nocturnal animals, so people might be afraid of something that they can't quite understand, what these animals look like, what they're doing at night."

Santana studies the array of abilities bats have developed through evolution, helping them account for roughly one-fifth of the world's mammal population. However, she's still yet to find one the shapeshifts into a vampire.

"Once you look at them up close, you're like, 'oh, this is just a little animal,'" Santana said. "Some of them look a little more mouse-like, some of them look a little bit more dog-like, some of them look like nothing you've seen before."

Bats give our ecosystems and economies a big boost. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says they save U.S. farmers over $3 billion each year, acting as a natural pest control service.

"We have 15 species of bats across the state, and all of the bats that live here in Washington eat insects." Santana continued, "so think about in the summer, when all those bugs are biting us, bats are taking care of those insect populations for us."

Experts say bats face threats from wind energy, habitat loss, and climate change. Now, a deadly virus called 'White-Nose Syndrome' is causing serious concern.

"We have seen that in the Northeast and Midwest it has killed millions of bats, so we really need to continue doing research, and tracking the bat populations here in Washington," said Santana.

She adds it's worth getting to know these often-misunderstood acrobats a little better.

"I am positive that the more they learn about bats, the more they will lose their fear, and appreciate these animals for all the really good things that they do for us."

Most bats in Washington State have just started hibernating in places like trees, caves, and of course, attics. Experts say it's important not to disturb them.