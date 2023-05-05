Guiding Good Choices parenting workshops for parent of kids grades 2-9

Please help spread word we are currently enrolling for classes to start in May. Sign up today for free online - Guiding Good Choices parenting workshops for parent of kids in grades 2-9.

Guiding Good Choices is an effective evidence based parenting skills workshop developed by the University of Washington. It has been shown to help prevent youth from getting into trouble by increasing parent and youth communication, setting clear guidelines and rules for kids, teaching kids refusal skills, helping parents practice positive discipline and giving parents a better understanding of the current pressures that kids face as well as about new and different drugs like e-cigarettes, vaping, fentanyl, marijuana, prescription drugs and current laws.

The workshop consists of six – 90 minute sessions, delivered once a week for 6 weeks by Zoom. Youth attend the 4th session with their parents. In that session kids learn refusal skills – how to say no to negative peer pressure and to drugs, alcohol or other risky behavior. Kids get a free T-shirt and other prizes.

More about the class:

Guiding Good Choices (GGC) is a drug use prevention program that provides parents of children in grades 2 through 10 (7 to 16 years old) with the knowledge and skills to help their kids stay happy, healthy and drug free so that they can succeed in life. It is based on research that shows that consistent, positive parental involvement is important to helping children resist substance use and stay out of trouble.

Session # 1: Introduction and Meeting Each Other

- The first session is an introductions to Guiding Good Choices and a chance to talk to other parents.

Session # 2: How To Prevent Your Kids From Using Drugs

- What drugs youth are using and when they typically start

- What increases the risk that youth will use drugs and what families can do to reduce that risk

Session # 3: Setting Clear Family Guidelines on Alcohol and Drug Use

- How to hold regular family meetings to set family rules

Session # 4: Managing Conflict: How to Control and Express Your Anger Constructively

- Parents learn how to control anger and express anger constructively

- Practice how to use family meetings to reduce conflict

Session # 5: Avoiding Trouble: How to Youth Can Say No to Drugs and Other Risky Behavior

- Youth attend with parents and learn refusal skills to stay out of trouble. Parents learn how to practice these skills with kids

Session # 6: Involving Everyone: How to Strengthen Family Bonds

- Increasing children's contribution to the family

- Sharing family tasks between all members

Sessions are interactive and skill based, with opportunities for parents to practice new skills and receive feedback, and use video-based vignettes to demonstrate parenting skills.

Families also receive copies of a Family Guide containing family activities, discussion topics, skill-building exercises, and information on positive parenting. These are available in multiple languages.

ENGLISH, AMHARIC or OROMO: Abdu Gobeni, 206.355.4791

SPANISH Jonny Fernandez 206.376-0725

SOMALI Nafiso Samatar 206.778-9755 or Suad Farole 206.412.0511

VIETNAMESE Nhan Van 206.349-5885

AMHARIC/TIGRIGNA Senait Tadesse 206.883-1742

