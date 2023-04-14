''Grey's Anatomy'' star Kelly McCreary exits show

(CNN) -- "Grey's Anatomy" is saying goodbye to Kelly McCreary,

McCreary, who joined the cast as a series regular in Season 11, plays Meredith Grey's half-sister Maggie Pierce. She will leave in the show's current Season 19 and her final episode will air April 13.

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as 'Grey's Anatomy,'" McCreary said in a statement to Deadline. "I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support. To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift."

In recent episodes, her character Maggie has been facing professional challenges and personal turmoil with her husband Winston, played by Anthony Hill.

"Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey," McCreary added. "I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds."