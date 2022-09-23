Great Chocolate Showdown - 'The finale: Once upon a baker…'

WE HAVE A WINNER!!! - In this epic season finale, the home bakers take on the most demanding bake of the entire competition – telling their baking story through four delectable dessert chapters. Only one baker will have the happy ending of walking away with the $50,000 grand prize and the title of Great Chocolate Showdown Champion (#308). Original airdate 9/29/2022. Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.