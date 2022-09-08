Great Chocolate Showdown - 'Let's Par-Tea!'

Watch CBS News
TEA TIME - With sweet safety off the table, the top six bakers must create a scrumptious illusion by mastering a gravity-defying cake. In the Elimination Challenge, the home bakers create desserts using a flavor of tea (#305). Original Airdate 9/8/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

