Great Chocolate Showdown - 'haute chocolate'

DESIGNER DESSERTS — The final four bakers are in for a big (and small!) surprise as they must master the daunting macaron and its larger cousin the macaronade! With the finale one challenge away, fashion becomes their passion as the bakers look to the runway for their dessert inspiration (#307). Original airdate 9/22/2022. Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.