Great chocolate showdown - 'Bakes in full bloom'

A DELICIOUS BOUQUET — In the Technique Test, the five remaining home bakers do the chocolate truffle shuffle and create a picture-perfect display made entirely out of chocolate. In the Elimination Challenge, the bakers get botanical and must present a dessert bursting with floral flavor (#306). Original airdate 9/15/2022. Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.