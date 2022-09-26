Grazing goats clean up Wallingford hillside under I-5

By Anthony Monzon

SEATTLE - A group of goats captured hearts while cleaning up a hillside in Wallingford last week.

A herd of 115 took over a grassy patch beneath I-5, grazing on greenery the city wanted gone.

"I never cease to be amazed by what they can do, what they can eat," said Tammy Dunakin, owner of Rent-A-Ruminant. "The goats are here to eat the vegetation on this hillside... which is steep and dangerous for people to be trying to cut the vegetation."

Dunakin wasn't always Rent-A-Ruminant's head goat wrangler. After working for years as a trauma nurse, one day she went back to her home on Vashon Island feeling burnt out and got an idea.

"I went out one day and looked at the goats, and I was like, and I said this out loud, I said, 'you guys look bored, you need a job.'"

18 years later, Rent-A-Ruminant's schedule fills up before its season even starts. Without getting too much into the weeds, Dunakin says goats are a sustainable, cost-effective, and efficient way to get rid of pesky plants.

"It's good for the planet because it's eco-friendly, it's good for the goats because they have a great life, and it's good for people, so it's kind of the trifecta of goodness," Dunakin said.

Each goat has a unique personality that has a special place in Tammy's heart. However, her bond with the herd is deeper than meets the eye.

"We rescue all the goats," Dunakin shared. "We get them from animal control at times, they've been abandoned, or they've been in bad situations, or they've been seized."

Giving these goats a good life is what makes working with them so special, Tammy says, and once it arrives in greener pastures, the herd tends to have a way of stealing the spotlight.

"They just draw people in, and people love them. They love them and what's not to love, right?" Dunakin continued, "I just want people to know what great creatures they are, and that they're not just goats, they're not just animals, they're pretty amazing beings."

The Rent-A-Ruminant herd moved out of the Seattle area Saturday to start a job with the Kent School District.