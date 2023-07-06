Graffiti removal program transforming lives
SEATTLE, July 5, 2023 — In an initiative aimed at revitalizing downtown Seattle, Mayor Bruce Harrell's downtown activation plan has joined forces with Uplift Northwest to tackle graffiti and uplift the lives of those experiencing homelessness or living in poverty. The result is a powerful public-private partnership that is transforming lives and activating downtown. The program employs individuals from vulnerable demographics and provides them with training and career path opportunities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.