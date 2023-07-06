Watch CBS News
Features

Graffiti removal program transforming lives

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Graffiti removal program transforming lives
Graffiti removal program transforming lives 01:52

SEATTLE, July 5, 2023 — In an initiative aimed at revitalizing downtown Seattle, Mayor Bruce Harrell's downtown activation plan has joined forces with Uplift Northwest to tackle graffiti and uplift the lives of those experiencing homelessness or living in poverty. The result is a powerful public-private partnership that is transforming lives and activating downtown. The program employs individuals from vulnerable demographics and provides them with training and career path opportunities. 

First published on July 6, 2023 / 11:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.