Gotham Knights - 'Poison pill'

RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK — With one of their own in trouble, the team scrambles to find a solution before it's too late. Elsewhere, Harvey (Misha Collins) undertakes a risky gambit to get the answers he seeks. Finally, Brody (Rahart Adams) turns to Stephanie (Anna Lore) after he stumbles upon some information involving his father Lincoln (guest star Damon Dayoub). Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Nicki Holcomb & Summer Plair (#110). Original airdate 5/30/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.