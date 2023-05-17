Gotham Knights - 'Dark knight of the soul'

UNCOVERING THE TRUTH — After one of their own is captured by the Court of Owls, the Knights find themselves in a race against the clock. Stephanie (Anna Lore) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) work together to locate a crucial piece of material that could save their team member. Elsewhere, Harvey (Misha Collins) takes steps to protect himself, only to have his worst fear confirmed. Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson and Tyler DiChiara also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Elle Lipson & Devon Balsamo-Gillis (#109). Original airdate 5/23/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.