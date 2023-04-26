Gotham Knights - 'Bad to be good'

A JOB FOR THE GOTHAM KNIGHTS — After a series of art heists in Gotham, Turner (Oscar Hayes) and the Knights turn their attention to a possible connection to the Court of Owls. Meanwhile, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Carrie (Navia Robinson) seek answers about The Talon from Eunice (guest star Veronica Cartwright), and Rebecca (guest star Lauren Stamile) turns to Harvey (Misha Collins) for help after fearing her life is in danger. Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Anna Lore also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Alegre Rodriquez & Michelle Furtney-Goodman (#107). Original airdate 5/2/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.