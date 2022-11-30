Watch CBS News
Features

Giving Tuesday with Seattle Sounders and RAVE Foundation

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Giving Tuesday with Seattle Sounders and RAVE Foundation 01:29

SEATTLE - RAVE Foundation is the charitable partner of the Seattle Sounders and this Giving Tuesday they were doing the giving. RAVE visited 3 communities to hand out soccer balls and swag bags to kids while their parents received grocery cards. Brand ambassador and former Sounders player Brad Evans spent time visiting with the kids and their families. 

First published on November 30, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.