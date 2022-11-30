Giving Tuesday with Seattle Sounders and RAVE Foundation
SEATTLE - RAVE Foundation is the charitable partner of the Seattle Sounders and this Giving Tuesday they were doing the giving. RAVE visited 3 communities to hand out soccer balls and swag bags to kids while their parents received grocery cards. Brand ambassador and former Sounders player Brad Evans spent time visiting with the kids and their families.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.