'Giving Garden' helping grow a healthier South Park from the ground up

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 - It's an industrial corner of the Emerald City cradled by the Duwamish River, one of the nation's most polluted waterways according to the EPA.

But South Park is also home to a resilient community that's historically struggled accessing food.

"This neighborhood, specifically, doesn't have a full-service grocery store kind of within the neighborhood," said Solid Ground Farm Coordinator Scott Behmer. "People have to travel a little bit extra far to get their groceries, and then in addition, you have to be able to afford those groceries."

They're challenges neighbors are digging into at Solid Ground's 'Giving Garden,' where locals get their hands dirty growing dozens of varieties of fresh fruit and vegetables for the good of others.

"It's all done with the help of the community." Behmer continued, "every last pick goes to people having a hard time affording fresh produce right here in the neighborhood that wouldn't have access to it without the work that we do."

Each year, roughly 10,000 pounds of fresh produce makes its way from this tucked away urban farm to dinner tables throughout South Park. The greed space also provides a place where people can pick up skills.

"We try to work with as many of those that don't have access as possible to come down here and turn this place into an outdoor classroom. They can come and taste veggies, see how they grow, plant some things, weed some things, harvest some things," said Behmer.

Up to 800 volunteers spend time at the garden throughout growing season, a nine-month stretch that started Tuesday. Arthur Walker was the first to stop by since November, helping clear a patch of berries to make way for a mini greenhouse.

"It feels good to be out in the sun... with the fresh air, you know, get some good dopamine, but it also feels good to be giving back to the community," said Walker.

"I think it's a pretty magical thing to be able to help your neighbors and help your community. It makes everybody feel good to be able to help," Behmer said.

Behmer adds there's plenty of work to be done as the Giving Garden lays the groundwork for a successful growing season. You can learn more about how to get involved by following this link.