Getting the next generation interested in maritime industry

SEATTLE, June 1, 2023 — There is a global shortage of qualified merchant mariners and Washington State Ferries is in that same boat. The ferry system is under pressure after delays and cancellations over Memorial Day Weekend. Some passengers were stuck for 12 hours. Crew shortages are a growing concern as the current generation of maritime workers are set to retire soon. Maritime High School partners with several agencies to get young people interested in the line of work.