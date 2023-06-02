Watch CBS News
Features

Getting the next generation interested in maritime industry

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Getting the next generation interested in maritime industry
Getting the next generation interested in maritime industry 02:47

SEATTLE, June 1, 2023 — There is a global shortage of qualified merchant mariners and Washington State Ferries is in that same boat. The ferry system is under pressure after delays and cancellations over Memorial Day Weekend. Some passengers were stuck for 12 hours. Crew shortages are a growing concern as the current generation of maritime workers are set to retire soon. Maritime High School partners with several agencies to get young people interested in the line of work.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 9:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.