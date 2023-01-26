Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declares State of Emergency due Cop City protests

Violent protest in Atlanta after activist killed Violent protest in Atlanta after activist killed 01:55

ATLANTA (WUPA) - Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for the state of Georgia on Thursday afternoon due to last weekend's Cop City protests in Atlanta.

Last Saturday night's protests in downtown Atlanta resulted from the death of an environmental activist killed by police last week after officials said the 26-year-old was shot by a Georgia state trooper.

Masked activists threw rocks and set off fireworks, smashing windows at the home of the Atlanta Police Foundation, 191 Peachtree Street. Demonstrators also torched a police car before vandalizing walls with anti-police graffiti.

A burned police car sits on the street following a violent protest, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Atlanta, in the wake of the death of an environmental activist killed after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. Alex Slitz / AP

Hundreds of demonstrators marched on Peachtree Street to mourn the death of the 26-year-old protester, known by the name Tortuguita, and who used they/it pronouns.

Tortuguita was killed last Wednesday as authorities cleared a group of protesters from the southeast Atlanta site of a planned public safety training complex that activists have dubbed "Cop City."

According to reports from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Tortuguita was killed by officers after shooting and wounding a trooper, but activists have questioned that version of the events, calling the killing of the activist a "murder," and demanding an official investigation of the incident.

According to an Associated Press report, the GBI says the incident was not recorded on body cameras. The GBI says it was determined the trooper was shot in the abdomen by a bullet from a handgun that was in the activist's possession.

Kemp's State of Emergency authorizes up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard to be called up and used in connection with any related incidents. The State of Emergency declaration is currently set to run through February 9.