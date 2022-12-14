Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station ready for operation

SEATTLE, December 13, 2022 - The Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station is ready to operate this rainy season. With the ability to clean 70 million gallons of water each day, King County Wastewaster Treatment Division expects the facility to be triggered an average of 20 times per year. An overflow of combined sewage water and stormwater makes its way through a treatment process to be cleaned before flowing its way into the Duwamish River.