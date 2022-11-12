Frontier flight to Tampa diverted after passenger found with box cutter

A Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta was diverted Friday after a passenger was discovered to have a box cutter on the plane, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday when Frontier flight 1761 from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, bound for Tampa International Airport, diverted to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a disturbance began with a disruptive passenger, according to Patricia Mancha of the Transportation Security Administration.

Passengers were deplaned in Atlanta, and the FBI and Atlanta police responded to the incident by taking the suspect into custody.

No one was injured, and the flight was canceled.

A second box cutter was discovered in the passenger's carry-on luggage, according to Mancha. Box cutters are prohibited in the cabin, per TSA's website.

"TSA has started an internal review of the incident by viewing CCTV, airport security checkpoint processes and operations and will continue to provide updates as they are available," Mancha said.

The incident is under investigation with the U.S. Attorney's Office.