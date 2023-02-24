Watch CBS News
Features

From the ground up: Black architects and designers

/ CW11 Seattle

From the ground up: Black architects and designers 02:36

SEATTLE, February 23, 2023 - Seattle's Museum of History & Industry is exhibiting "From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers," it highlights the historical, as well as contemporary talent of black architects across the country and particularly within the Pacific Northwest. On display February 4-April 30. For more information, visit the website here.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 9:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.