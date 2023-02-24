From the ground up: Black architects and designers
SEATTLE, February 23, 2023 - Seattle's Museum of History & Industry is exhibiting "From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers," it highlights the historical, as well as contemporary talent of black architects across the country and particularly within the Pacific Northwest. On display February 4-April 30. For more information, visit the website here.
