Fremont Soupocalypse returns with 15 restaurants

SEATTLE, January 30, 2023 - In early 2021, after another covid wave, Fremont Mischief Distillery came up with a soup walk to engage the community. Now called Fremont Soupocalypse, it's thriving with 15 participating restaurants within a few blocks in the Fremont neighborhood. The idea is to collect stamps on your "soup passport" from 8 out of the 15 restaurants over a span of 4 days. Once 8 or more stamps are collected, patrons receive a swag bag with merchandise and tasting certificates donated by the restaurants.