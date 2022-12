NOW on CW11

About Us

Please enter valid email address to continue

Please enter email address to continue

Create your free account or log in for more features.

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

SEATTLE, December 23, 2022 - Hours of freezing rain caused a mess across much of Puget Sound before warm weather moved into the area Friday.

Freezing rain covers Seattle in ice ahead of holiday weekend

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On