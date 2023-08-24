Free virtual screening passes to "Sitting in Bars with Cake" + win a custom cake!

You're invited to a free virtual screening of Amazon Studio's "Sitting in Bars with Cake."

Amazon Studios

Movie synopsis:

Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A'zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence–also known as "cakebarring." During their year of "cakebarring," Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they've experienced before. Sitting in Bars with Cake isn't only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.'s most colorful watering holes, it's a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places.

Cast: Yara Shahidi, Odessa A'zion, Bette Midler

Screening:

100 virtual screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below. Scroll down to enter for your chance to win a custom cake inspired by the film!