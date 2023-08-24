Free virtual screening passes to "Sitting in Bars with Cake" + win a custom cake!
You're invited to a free virtual screening of Amazon Studio's "Sitting in Bars with Cake."
Movie synopsis:
Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A'zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence–also known as "cakebarring." During their year of "cakebarring," Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they've experienced before. Sitting in Bars with Cake isn't only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.'s most colorful watering holes, it's a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places.
Cast: Yara Shahidi, Odessa A'zion, Bette Midler
Screening:
100 virtual screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below. Scroll down to enter for your chance to win a custom cake inspired by the film!
- Screening date and location: Thursday, August 31st, 2023 at 7:30pm PT, virtual.
Screening date and location: Thursday, August 31st, 2023 at 7:30pm PT, virtual.
- Claim your virtual screening pass
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
- Enter to win a custom cake inspired by the designs in the film on behalf of Prime's SITTING IN BARS WITH CAKE.
Enter for your chance to win a custom cake inspired by the designs in the film.
- Enter for your chance to win a custom cake here!
