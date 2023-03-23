Watch CBS News
Features

Free virtual screening passes to "On a Wing and a Prayer"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

On a Wing and a Prayer - Official Trailer | Prime Video by Prime Video on YouTube

You're invited to a free virtual screening of Amazon Screening's "On a Wing and a Prayer" starring Dennis Quaid.

on-a-wing-and-a-prayer.jpg
Amazon

Movie synopsis:

In this extraordinary true story of faith and survival, ON A WING AND A PRAYER follows passenger Doug White's (Dennis Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger, after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe, Rachael Markarian, Anna Enger Ritch, Brandon Quinn

Screening: 

Virtual screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 at 2pm PT, virtual.
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your virtual screening pass(for affiliation please put "CW11") 
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Links to access the screening will be sent to the email provided up to 200 spots.
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 11:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.