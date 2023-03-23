Free virtual screening passes to "On a Wing and a Prayer"

You're invited to a free virtual screening of Amazon Screening's "On a Wing and a Prayer" starring Dennis Quaid.

Amazon

Movie synopsis:

In this extraordinary true story of faith and survival, ON A WING AND A PRAYER follows passenger Doug White's (Dennis Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger, after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe, Rachael Markarian, Anna Enger Ritch, Brandon Quinn

Screening:

Virtual screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: