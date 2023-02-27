Free virtual screening passes to "Luther: The Fallen Sun"

You're invited to a free virtual screening of Netflix's "Luther: The Fallen Sun" starring Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley.

Netflix

Movie synopsis:

In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley

Screening:

Virtual screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: