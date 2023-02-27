Free virtual screening passes to "Luther: The Fallen Sun"
You're invited to a free virtual screening of Netflix's "Luther: The Fallen Sun" starring Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley.
Movie synopsis:
In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.
Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley
Screening:
Virtual screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 from 4pm to 12:01am PT, virtual.
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your virtual screening pass, (for affiliation please put "CW11")
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Links to access the screening will be sent to the email provided and will be accessible from 4pm PT to 12:01 PT on March 8th to the first 100 spots claimed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
