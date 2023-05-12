Free virtual screening passes to "Kandahar"
You're invited to a free virtual screening of Open Road's "Kandahar" starring Gerard Butler.
Movie synopsis:
In KANDAHAR, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down.
Cast: Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal
Screening:
Virtual screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Thursday, May 18th, 2023 at 7pm PT, virtual.
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your virtual screening pass, (for affiliation please put "CW11")
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
