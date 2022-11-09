Free virtual screening pass to "People We Hate At The Wedding"

You're invited to a free virtual screening of Prime Video's newest comedy THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING. Starring Kristen Bell and Allison Janney, family tensions ramp up among siblings in the week leading up to their half-sister's wedding in the country.

Prime Video

Movie synopsis:

The film follows struggling American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) in the English countryside alongside their mother, Donna (Allison Janney).

Cast: Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, Allison Janney

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: