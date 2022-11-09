Free virtual screening pass to "People We Hate At The Wedding"
You're invited to a free virtual screening of Prime Video's newest comedy THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING. Starring Kristen Bell and Allison Janney, family tensions ramp up among siblings in the week leading up to their half-sister's wedding in the country.
Movie synopsis:
The film follows struggling American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) in the English countryside alongside their mother, Donna (Allison Janney).
Cast: Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, Allison Janney
Screening:
Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at 7pm, virtual.
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your virtual screening pass, (if website says link or redeem code is invalid, use code: PEOPLEWEDDINGcw11)
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- You will receive a confirmation email from a studio representative by 11pm the day before the screening.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
