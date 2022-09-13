Free virtual screening pass to comedy-horror "My Best Friend's Exorcism"
You're invited to a free virtual advance screening of Amazon Prime's "My Best Friend's Exorcism."
Seattle's CW11 and Amazon Prime are giving away advanced screening passes toAmazon Prime's "My Best Friend's Exorcism."
Movie synopsis:
In this darkly comedic horror-thriller set in 1988, teen best friends Abby and Gretchen grapple with an otherworldly demon that takes up residence in Gretchen's body.
Cast: Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller, Cathy Ang
Screening:
One-hundred screening passes for one are available on a first come, first served basis. To RSVP/receive your personal link to view the film, please follow the steps below:
- Virtual screening date: Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7pm
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass (each pass is good for one device)
- Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Amazon Screenings if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
- Follow the instructions on the ticketing site
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
