Free virtual screening pass to comedy-horror "My Best Friend's Exorcism"

/ CW11 Seattle

You're invited to a free virtual advance screening of Amazon Prime's "My Best Friend's Exorcism." 

My Best Friend’s Exorcism - Official Trailer | Prime Video by Prime Video on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Amazon Prime are giving away advanced screening passes toAmazon Prime's "My Best Friend's Exorcism."

mv5bn2vmy2m4y2qtodg4os00mjy0lthjodutztm0mgywoguznzy3xkeyxkfqcgdeqxvymjkwotaymdu-v1.jpg

Movie synopsis:

In this darkly comedic horror-thriller set in 1988, teen best friends Abby and Gretchen grapple with an otherworldly demon that takes up residence in Gretchen's body.  

Cast: Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller, Cathy Ang  

Screening: 

One-hundred screening passes for one are available on a first come, first served basis. To RSVP/receive your personal link to view the film, please follow the steps below:

  • Virtual screening date: Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7pm
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass (each pass is good for one device)
  • Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Amazon Screenings if you have not previously used the ticketing site.
  • Follow the instructions on the ticketing site
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
my-best-friends-exorcism-mbfe-2021-ut-210512-moreli-00238-r2-crop-2-rgb.jpg
ELSIE FISHER and AMIAH MILLER star in MY BEST FRIEND'S EXORCISM Photo: ELIZA MORSE © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC Eliza Morse/Prime Video

Enjoy!

First published on September 13, 2022 / 3:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

