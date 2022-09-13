Free virtual screening pass to comedy-horror "My Best Friend's Exorcism"

You're invited to a free virtual advance screening of Amazon Prime's "My Best Friend's Exorcism."

Movie synopsis:

In this darkly comedic horror-thriller set in 1988, teen best friends Abby and Gretchen grapple with an otherworldly demon that takes up residence in Gretchen's body.

Cast: Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller, Cathy Ang

Screening:

One-hundred screening passes for one are available on a first come, first served basis. To RSVP/receive your personal link to view the film, please follow the steps below:

Virtual screening date: Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7pm

Claim your screening pass (each pass is good for one device)

Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with Amazon Screenings if you have not previously used the ticketing site.

Follow the instructions on the ticketing site

