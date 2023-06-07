Free screening passes to WB's "The Flash"

Seattle's CW11 and WB are giving away screening passes to "The Flash"

Movie synopsis:

Barry Allen / The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother's death, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. Barry enlists the help of his younger self, an older Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

Screening:

50 screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

Screening date & location: Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 at 6:00pm, Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 + IMAX, Seattle, WA (have your pass ready to show at the door)

(have your pass ready to show at the door) Please note that seating is first come, first served and a pass does not guarantee entry.



The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.

Claim your screening pass here

Code is "613" if prompted

Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Bring your pass with you to the event. IDs will be checked at the door. Pass must be used by passholder.