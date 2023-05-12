Watch CBS News
Free screening passes to "The Blackening"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

The Blackening (2023) Official Trailer - Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo by Lionsgate Movies on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Lionsgate Screenings are giving away screening passes to "The Blackening."   

Movie synopsis:

A group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain't no motherf****** game.    

Cast: Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Sinqua Walls

Screening: 

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 at 7:00pm, AMC Pacific Place
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 11:25 AM

