Free screening passes to "The Blackening"

Seattle's CW11 and Lionsgate Screenings are giving away screening passes to "The Blackening."

Lionsgate

Movie synopsis:

A group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain't no motherf****** game.

Cast: Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Sinqua Walls

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: