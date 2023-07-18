Free screening passes to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"
Seattle's CW11 and Paramount Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."
Movie synopsis:
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.
Cast: Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, Ice Cube, John Cena, Nicolas Cantu, Shamon Brown Jr., Micah Abbey, Brady Noon
Screening:
Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Saturday, July 29th, 2023 at 11:00am, AMC Pacific Place, check-in at 10:30am. Have your pass ready to show at the door.
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass here
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
