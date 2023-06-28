Watch CBS News
Features

Free screening passes to "Talk To Me"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Talk To Me | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24 by A24 on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and A24 are giving away screening passes to "Talk To Me."   

talk-to-me.jpg
A24

Movie synopsis:

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. From directors Danny and Michael Philippou and starring Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, and more. 

Cast: Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas

Screening: 

100 screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 at 7:30pm, Regal Thornton Place, check-in at 6:30pm
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 4:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.