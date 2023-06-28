Free screening passes to "Talk To Me"

Seattle's CW11 and A24 are giving away screening passes to "Talk To Me."

A24

Movie synopsis:

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. From directors Danny and Michael Philippou and starring Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, and more.

Cast: Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas

Screening:

100 screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: