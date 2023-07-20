Free screening passes to "Strays"

Seattle's CW11 and Universal Studios are giving away screening passes to "Strays."

Universal Studios

Movie synopsis:

They say a dog is a man's best friend, but what if the man is a total dirtbag? In that case, it might be time for some sweet revenge, doggy style.

A subversion of the dog movies we know and love, Strays

is a hilarious, R-rated, live-action comedy about the complications of love, the importance of great friendships, and the unexpected virtues of couch humping.

The film features a powerhouse comedic cast, including Will Ferrell, Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx, Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, Nebraska), Isla Fisher (Now You See Me, Wedding Crashers), Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Aquaman), Grammy winner Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast), Harvey Guillén (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), Emmy nominee Rob Riggle (The Hangover), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Jamie Demetriou (The Afterparty) and Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara (Modern Family).

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

Screening date and location: Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 at 7:00pm at Regal Thornton Place, Wednesday, August 2nd at 7:00pm at AMC Factoria, and Wednesday, August 0th, 2023 at 7:00pm at AMC Southcenter. Have your pass ready to show at the door.

Regal Thornton Place, Wednesday, July 26th, 7pm: Claim your screening pass here

AMC Factoria, Wednesday, August 2nd, 7pm: Claim your screening pass here

AMC Southcenter, Wednesday, August 9th, 7pm: Claim your screening pass here