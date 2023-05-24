Seattle's CW11 and Sony Pictures Television are giving away free screening passes to "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Sony Pictures Television

Movie synopsis:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Karan Soni, Issa Rae, Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Andy Samberg, Rachel Dratch

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: