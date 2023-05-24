Free screening passes to "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Seattle's CW11 and Sony Pictures Television are giving away free screening passes to "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Movie synopsis:
Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.
Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Karan Soni, Issa Rae, Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Andy Samberg, Rachel Dratch
Screening:
Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 at 7:00pm, Regal Thornton Place
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Claim your screening pass here
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
