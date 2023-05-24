Watch CBS News
Features

Free screening passes to "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer (HD) by Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Seattle's CW11 and Sony Pictures Television are giving away free screening passes to "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

smatsvposter.jpg
Sony Pictures Television

Movie synopsis:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.  

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Karan Soni, Issa Rae, Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Andy Samberg, Rachel Dratch

Screening: 

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

  • Screening date and location: Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 at 7:00pm, Regal Thornton Place  
  • The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
  • Claim your screening pass here
  • Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed. 
  • Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
  • NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 3:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.