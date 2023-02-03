Free screening passes to "Somebody I Used To Know"
You're invited to a free advance screening of Amazon Studio's SOMEBODY I USED TO KNOW at SIFF Cinema Uptown on 2/9 at 7pm.
Movie synopsis:
Workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) faces a major professional setback which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be. Directed by Dave Franco and written by Franco & Alison Brie, SOMEBODY I USED TO KNOW is an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other rediscover who they really are, where they came from, and where they're going.
Cast: Alison Brie, Jay Ellis
Screening:
Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Thursday, February 9th, 2022 at 7pm, SIFF Cinema Uptown
- Claim your screening pass here, (if website says link or redeem code is invalid, use code: SHcw11)
