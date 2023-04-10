Free screening passes to "SISU"

Seattle's CW11 and Lionsgate are giving away screening passes to "SISU."

Lionsgate

Movie synopsis:

After Nazis steal his gold, an ex-commando turned one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get it back — even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.

Cast: Jorma Tommila, Onni OTommila, Mimosa Willamo, Aksel Hennie

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:

Screening date and location: Thursday, April 20th, 2023 at 7:00pm, AMC Alderwood. RSVP by Wednesday, April 19th.