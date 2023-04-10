Free screening passes to "SISU"
Seattle's CW11 and Lionsgate are giving away screening passes to "SISU."
Movie synopsis:
After Nazis steal his gold, an ex-commando turned one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get it back — even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.
Cast: Jorma Tommila, Onni OTommila, Mimosa Willamo, Aksel Hennie
Screening:
Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below:
- Screening date and location: Thursday, April 20th, 2023 at 7:00pm, AMC Alderwood. RSVP by Wednesday, April 19th.
- The below pass link forwards you to a website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW11 where you will be required to enter your personal information to RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount Global privacy policy.
- Click this link to redeem passes
- Complete the RSVP process, following all instructions detailed.
- Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.
- NO RECORDING PERMITTED. Unauthorized recording may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.